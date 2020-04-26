Clarius Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $294.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

