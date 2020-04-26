Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 459,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

