Clarius Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $357,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $725.15 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.55 and a 200-day moving average of $493.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

