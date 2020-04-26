Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

NYSE:CAT opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

