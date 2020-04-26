Clarius Group LLC Purchases 196 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.40 and its 200 day moving average is $268.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

