Clarius Group LLC Sells 92,280 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 84.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,280 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

