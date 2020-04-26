Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

