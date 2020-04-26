Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Redfin worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,014.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,350. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

