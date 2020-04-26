eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Down 13.4%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price traded down 13.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.80 and last traded at $109.31, 2,360,096 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 931,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $9,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

