eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Down 13.4%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price traded down 13.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.80 and last traded at $109.31, 2,360,096 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 931,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $9,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.
About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.