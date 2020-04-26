Clarius Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe stock opened at $344.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.43 and its 200 day moving average is $320.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

