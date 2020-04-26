Clarius Group LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,052 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises 1.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Smartsheet by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 881,635 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,893,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,731 shares of company stock worth $21,846,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.