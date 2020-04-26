LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LiveRamp worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 43.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 746,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

