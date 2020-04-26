Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VTV opened at $96.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

