Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Clarius Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $260.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

