Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Clarius Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 311,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 46,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 637.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 169,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 405,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 228.6% during the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

