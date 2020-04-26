Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

