Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $530,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

