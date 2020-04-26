Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 72,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $213.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

