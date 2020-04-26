Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of CTVA opened at $26.27 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.