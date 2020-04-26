Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 7,382 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

