Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

