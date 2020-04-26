Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $75.03 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.