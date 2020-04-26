Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.