Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

