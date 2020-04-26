PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

PNC opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

