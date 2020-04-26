Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.23 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

