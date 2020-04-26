Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 160,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 129.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

HPE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.