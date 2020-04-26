Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 200,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 76,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

