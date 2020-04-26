Cypress Capital Management LLC Invests $12.35 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

