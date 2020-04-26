BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

MLM opened at $177.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

