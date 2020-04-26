Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

