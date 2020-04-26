British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,047.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $921.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,081.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

