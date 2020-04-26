Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink cut Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $514.93 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,717 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

