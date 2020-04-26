184,988 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,652,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Cerner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.75 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

