Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.