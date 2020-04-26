British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes $7.90 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Masimo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3,473.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 36.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 31.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Masimo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

In other news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 434,976 shares of company stock worth $83,481,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $208.07 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

