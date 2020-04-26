Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

