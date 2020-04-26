Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

