Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $133.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.64.

NYSE:EFX opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $164.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equifax’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

