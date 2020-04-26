Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $160.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.64.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $364,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.