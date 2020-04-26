New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) PT Lowered to $169.00 at UBS Group

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.90.

NYSE:EDU opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after buying an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,974,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

