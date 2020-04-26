New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $148.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDU. Macquarie raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.90.

NYSE EDU opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

