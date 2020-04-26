Stephens Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $410.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $367.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.03 and its 200-day moving average is $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85.
In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
