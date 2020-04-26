Stephens Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $410.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $367.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.03 and its 200-day moving average is $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

