Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

CODI opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 55,566 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $866,829.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

