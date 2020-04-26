Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $800.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $841.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $844.57.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $685.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.