Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $270.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.36.

CP opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax Price Target to $133.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax Price Target to $133.00
Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Equifax Price Target to $160.00
Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Equifax Price Target to $160.00
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp PT Lowered to $169.00 at UBS Group
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp PT Lowered to $169.00 at UBS Group
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Benchmark
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Benchmark
Stephens Increases Domino’s Pizza Price Target to $410.00
Stephens Increases Domino’s Pizza Price Target to $410.00
Compass Diversified Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Compass Diversified Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report