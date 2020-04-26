Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $270.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.36.

CP opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

