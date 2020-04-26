Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $780.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $841.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $685.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

