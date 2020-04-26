Wells Fargo & Co Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $252.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $325,118,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.