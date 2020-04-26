Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $335.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $359.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.36.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $239.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

