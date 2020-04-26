Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut Carvana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.28.

CVNA opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $115.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

